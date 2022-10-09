Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cloudy weather brings mercury down to 28.1°C in Chandigarh

Cloudy weather brings mercury down to 28.1°C in Chandigarh

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 09, 2022 03:02 AM IST

On the other hand, the minimum temperature rose from 22.8°C on Friday to 23.9°C on Saturday, six degrees above normal

With a Western Disturbance active in Chandigarh, the India Meteorological Department has forecast partly cloudy weather and chances of light rain till October 13. (HT File Photo)
With a Western Disturbance active in Chandigarh, the India Meteorological Department has forecast partly cloudy weather and chances of light rain till October 13. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Cloudy skies prevailed in the city for most part of the day, bringing the maximum temperature down from 30.4°C on Friday to 28.1°C on Saturday, five degrees below normal.

On the other hand, the minimum temperature rose from 22.8°C on Friday to 23.9°C on Saturday, six degrees above normal.

With a Western Disturbance active in the city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather and chances of light rain till October 13.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 26°C to 28°C, while minimum temperature will stay around 22°C to 23°C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out