CLU fraud: ED searches continue for Day 2 in Mohali, Chandigarh

The Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) crackdown on two major real estate groups in Punjab entered its second day on Friday, with searches expanding across multiple locations in Mohali, New Chandigarh and Chandigarh as part of an ongoing money laundering probe linked to fraud with investors and illegal change of land use (CLU) approvals. ED officials leaving the residence of Nitin Gohal in Kharar on Friday. (HT)

ED officials said raids were conducted at 12 additional locations in Mohali and Chandigarh, including the premises of several builders and alleged liaisoners Nitin Gohal and Pritpal Singh Dhindsa.

The agency had launched search and seizure operations on Thursday against two real estate groups — Suntec City (Indian Cooperative Housing Building Society) and Altus Space Builders Private Limited — over allegations of fraudulent CLU approvals and cheating of landowners and buyers.

On Day 1, the agency had concluded searches at 10 other locations linked to the Suntec City project, its promoter Ajay Sehgal, ABS Townships, Altus Space Builders and Dhir Constructions. ED has so far confiscated ₹1 crore from these locations during its searches under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The raids also triggered a controversy involving Punjab cabinet minister and AAP state president Aman Arora, who, according to ED, shares close ties with Gaurav Dhir of Dhir Constructions.

However, the minister denied any involvement during a press conference in Chandigarh, stating that although Dhir was his friend, he had no connection with his business dealings. Arora challenged the ED to examine his mobile phone and question him if required.

Opposition parties have alleged that Nitin Gohal, who is among those being raided, is “close to an aide of chief minister Bhagwant Mann”, a charge denied by the CM.

The ED probe stems from two FIRs registered by Punjab Police in 2022 and 2024 against the two realty firms for allegedly forging signatures to obtain the CLU.

According to ED sleuths, Suresh Kumar Bajaj and Ajay Sehgal of the Indian Cooperative Housing Building Society allegedly prepared forged consent letters pertaining to 30.5 acres of land belonging to 15 landowners. Using these fake documents, the accused entities secured CLU approval from the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) for developing the Suntec City mega housing project in New Chandigarh.

The ED claimed that the consent letters contained forged signatures and thumb impressions of landowners. An FIR in the matter was registered at the Mullanpur police station in Mohali in 2022. The agency further claimed that the society collected over ₹150 crore by enrolling members without executing sale deeds.

Apart from plotted development, Ajay Sehgal allegedly developed the “La Canela” residential complex and the “District 7” commercial project, both in New Chandigarh, using CLU approvals obtained through forged documents. According to ED, all units in both projects were sold, generating substantial proceeds of crime.

The agency said investigations were also underway into alleged irregularities in obtaining RERA approvals for the District 7 commercial complex.

Kharar MC executive officer transferred

Amid the ongoing probe, the Punjab government transferred Kharar municipal council executive officer Sukhdev Singh to Mallanwala Khas in Ferozepur district.

On Friday morning, ED officials were seen entering Western Towers in Kharar, where Gohal resides, carrying two empty bags. The same building had sparked a political storm on Thursday after two bags filled with ₹21 lakh were thrown from the ninth floor after ED arrived to raid the premises of Gohal and Dhindsa.

One of the bags reportedly burst open, sending ₹500 notes flying in the air, with videos of the incident going viral on social media.

People in the know of the matter said Gohal’s children were escorted to school by officials on Friday amid tight security arrangements. Since Thursday, ED officials have been working in shifts while a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cordon has remained in place around the residential society for over 24 hours.

Fresh searches were also carried out at the Phase 4 residence of businessman and alleged liaisoner Pritpal Singh Dhindsa, who is suspected of acting as an intermediary between realtors and government officials. ED teams arriving in private vehicles continued the search operation through the day. Simultaneously, raids were conducted at Dhindsa’s office in Mohali’s Industrial Area Phase 1 and at the headquarters of Altus Space in Phase 10. Sources said ED teams were also conducting searches in New Chandigarh.

Officials said both Gohal and Dhindsa were allegedly close to a senior officer in the Punjab housing and urban development department and acted as middlemen for facilitating clearances and official work for real estate developers.