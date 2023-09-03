News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 285 cr released for flood relief in Punjab, says minister Jimpa

285 cr released for flood relief in Punjab, says minister Jimpa

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 03, 2023 12:10 AM IST

Chandigarh

Punjab revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management minister Bram Shanker Jimpa on Saturday said that chief minister Bhagwant Mann has released <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>285.32 crore to all 23 districts of Punjab to compensate the flood damage till August 31.
He said instructions had already been issued to all deputy commissioners that the compensation should be distributed to the deserving people in a transparent and hassle-free manner.

Jimpa said that 33.5 crore was released as advance relief as soon as reports of flood risk were received in July.

He said the CM released 186 crore on August 21 as crop damage compensation. This is for the first time that a government is giving compensation of 6,800 per acre for damaged paddy sapling, he added.

The minister said that the compensation was being provided to the affected people as per the girdawari reports. A sum of 76.15 crore has been released to Patiala district, Amritsar 5.23 crore, Ferozepur 25.59 crore, Fazilka 10.27 crore, Fatehgarh Sahib 4.74 crore, Gurdaspur 8.34 crore, Hoshiarpur 4.5 crore, Jalandhar 11.08 crore and 2.5 crore to Kapurthala district.

Similarly, 10.83 crore has been given to Rupnagar, 31.48 crore to Sangrur, 5.31 crore to Ludhiana, 5.49 crore to Moga, 15.92 crore to Mansa, 2 crore to Muktsar, 7.48 crore to Mohali, 3.4 crore to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and 28.52 crore to Tarn Taran. 1 crore each has been given to Bathinda, Barnala, Malerkotla and Faridkot districts, he said.

Sign out