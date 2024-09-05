CM Mann honours Ludhiana school teacher with state award

Arvinder Singh, a computer faculty member at Government Senior Secondary School, Sunet, Ludhiana, has been honoured with a state award by the Punjab department of education. On Teacher’s Day, he was recognised at a state-level function in Hoshiarpur for his exceptional contributions over 19 years. Arvinder Singh, a computer faculty member at Government Senior Secondary School, Sunet, Ludhiana, is the only one from the district to receive state award on the occasion of Teachers’ Day in Hoshiarpur on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann presented the award to Arvinder, in the presence of state education minister Harjot Singh Bains, making him the first teacher from Sunet School to receive this prestigious honour.

Arvinder began his teaching career on April 1, 2005, at Government Senior Secondary School, Nurpur Bet, and moved to Sunet in 2012. He has worked tirelessly with NGOs, NRIs, and community organisations to improve the school’s overall development. Under his leadership, 16 new rooms were built to turn the school into a “smart school.” He also personally led various school improvement projects, including upgrading the computer lab and constructing a new stage.

Arvinders dedication has earned him recognition from various organisations, which have all awarded him certificates of appreciation for his work to improve the school and the community.

He has raised awareness among students about social issues such as superstitions, drug abuse, and national unity. He has organised dental checkup camps, seminars on personal safety and workshops on legal literacy. With support from the Indian Head Injury Foundation, he provided free helmets to students and parents and educated them on traffic rules. As a member of the Rotary Club Ludhiana, Arvinder has also helped 564 needy students from 20 government schools in Ludhiana. He facilitated cataract surgeries and received the Nation Builder Award from Rotary International in 2022 for his efforts.

Baldev Singh, president of the Sunet Welfare Society, praised Arvinder’s dedication to his students and the community.