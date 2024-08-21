Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday firmed up major investment projects for the state with leading companies such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, RPG, Sify Technologies and JSW Group expressing their willingness to invest in Punjab. CM meets industry honchos, firms up investment projects for Punjab (HT Photo)

During the meeting with captains of these industries, the CM showcased Punjab as a land of opportunities and invited the companies to invest in the state.

He said that entrepreneurs will be immensely benefited by investing in the state, which is rapidly emerging as the industrial hub of the country.

Mann said that Punjab has complete communal harmony, peace and amity, which are mainly responsible for overall development and prosperity in the state.

The CM said the Punjab government is providing uninterrupted electricity to every sector be it residential, commercial or agriculture.

During a meeting with the CM, CEO, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), business (Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd), Damodharan Satagopan expressed his company’s keen interest in investing in Punjab. The company showed interest to expand its existing Taunsa project due to pro industrial policies of the state government.

Earlier, Satagopan apprised the CM that the pharma company has an annual turnover of ₹48,496 crore and is currently operating in Taunsa, Balachaur (SBS Nagar) and Mohali (SAS Nagar). He said that Sun Pharma is actively looking into business expansion through in-licensing, M&A and out licensing activities for branded products.

Vice-chairman of RPG Group Anant Goenka expressed his willingness to Invest in Punjab. He said that CEAT has expansion plans in Punjab. He said that the group has already invested in a big way in the South and West adding that now it is the turn of Punjab.

President of Sify Technologies Ltd Daleep Kaul said that SIFY technologies have decided to set up a dedicated/captive data centre in Mohali in the first phase and invest ₹1,500 crore in Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Horizontal Data Centre in Punjab.

JSW group has agreed to make further investments worth ₹1,600 crore in the state, including expansion of JSW steel coating products.