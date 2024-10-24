CM sanctions 1.7 crore for Kishtwar fire victims

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has sanctioned financial assistance of ₹1.70 crore for the fire affected families of Mulwarwan village in Kishtwar district. The amount has been transferred to the official account of Kishtwar deputy commissioner by the director finance. (ANI)

On October 14, at least 85 houses and a mosque were completely gutted in a fire and left around 500 people homeless.

After the incident, Omar, after taking oath as CM, visited the area and assured financial help to the affected families. The amount has been transferred to the official account of Kishtwar deputy commissioner by the director finance.

In a letter issued to DC Kishtwar, director finance wrote, “The chief minister is pleased to sanction an amount of 170 lakh out of the J&K relief fund as financial assistance in favour of fire affected sufferers of Malwarwan. The said amount has been transferred to your official account through NEFT for its further disbursement amount of 85 fire sufferers @ ₹2 lakh per sufferer.”