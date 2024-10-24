Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CM sanctions 1.7 crore for Kishtwar fire victims

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Oct 24, 2024 08:44 AM IST

On October 14, at least 85 houses and a mosque were completely gutted in a fire and left around 500 people homeless

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has sanctioned financial assistance of 1.70 crore for the fire affected families of Mulwarwan village in Kishtwar district.

The amount has been transferred to the official account of Kishtwar deputy commissioner by the director finance. (ANI)
The amount has been transferred to the official account of Kishtwar deputy commissioner by the director finance. (ANI)

On October 14, at least 85 houses and a mosque were completely gutted in a fire and left around 500 people homeless.

After the incident, Omar, after taking oath as CM, visited the area and assured financial help to the affected families. The amount has been transferred to the official account of Kishtwar deputy commissioner by the director finance.

In a letter issued to DC Kishtwar, director finance wrote, “The chief minister is pleased to sanction an amount of 170 lakh out of the J&K relief fund as financial assistance in favour of fire affected sufferers of Malwarwan. The said amount has been transferred to your official account through NEFT for its further disbursement amount of 85 fire sufferers @ 2 lakh per sufferer.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //