Col assault case: Punjab Police departmental inquiry recommends 3-yr service cut, no promotion for accused cops

A departmental inquiry into the alleged assault on Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath and his son by Punjab Police personnel over a car parking issue has recommended a three-year deduction in service against four inspectors, sources said on Wednesday. Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath and his son were allegedly assaulted by Punjab police cops.

The inquiry further states that the accused cops will get no promotion for three years.

The Punjab Police action comes six days after the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Punjab and Haryana high court on July 16.

The department inquiry was conducted by the Patiala superintendent of police, Varun Sharma, into the incident that took place on the intervening night of March 13 and 14, when the colonel and his son were having food outside an eatery in Patiala.

Colonel Bath had accused 12 Punjab Police personnel of assaulting him and his son. The accused police personnel, against whom FIRs were filed by Punjab Police initially, included inspectors Harjinder Dhillon, Harry Boparai, Shaminder Singh and Ronnie Singh and two others.

CBI has filed a fresh FIRs on July 24 after taking over the probe.

Following outrage over the incident, the Punjab Police suspended the 12 police personnel and also initiated a departmental inquiry.

Confirming the development, a senior IPS officer, privy to the development, said, “We have recommended departmental action against these officers based on the departmental probe conducted by a SP-rank officer. These police officers will remain suspended and will remain posted outside the Patiala range.”

Welcoming the action, Col Bath’s wife, Jasvinder Kaur, said their legal fight for justice will continue.

“We are satisfied with departmental action against the accused cops, but our legal fight for justice for the criminal act committed by these cops will continue,” she said.