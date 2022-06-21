Collaboration on cards as Assam’s fisheries department delegation visits GADVASU
With an aim to gather knowledge about the aquaculture technologies, a delegation from Assam’s department of fisheries visited the College of Fisheries, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), under the Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project (APART, fishery).
The major thrust of the delegation was to interact with the college faculty of fisheries and perceive available aquaculture technologies in the state, explore the ongoing research and development (R&D) programmes and to work out possible future collaboration for aquaculture research, development and policy making.
The visit was coordinated by the APART nodal officer and senior district fisheries development officer Dhrubajyoti Sharma. The delegation included deputy director of fisheries Sanjib Chodhury, district fishery development officer (Nalbari) Trailokya Saloi and district fishery development officer (Morigaon) Bhaskar Jyoti Nath.
The delegation visited different departments of the college and its instructional-cum-research farm, with special interest in infrastructure and facilities available for aquatic animal health management, fish processing and value addition, and intensive aquaculture technologies.
Scientists SN Datta, Prabjeet Singh and Abhed Pandey coordinated the visit and interacted with the delegates to identify areas of common interest and collaboration.
College of Fisheries’ dean Meera D Ansal said collaborative R&D programmes with Assam can help Punjab fisheries to diversify with many economic indigenous food and ornamental fish species, besides supporting various cottage industries related to aquatic resources, adding that both the states can be mutually benefited through technology exchange and continued collaboration.
