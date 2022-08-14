Commonwealth Games: Gold medalist boxer Amit Panghal gets hero’s welcome
: Boxer Amit Panghal, who won a gold medal in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games, on Sunday received a rousing welcome on his return to his Mayna village in the district.
Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal received Panghal at Tilyar lake and felicitated him for winning the gold medal for the country, as hundreds of people, including women and children, gathered on bikes, tractor-trolleys and cars to welcome the boxer.
Dalal said that the state government has been providing all help to the sportspersons and is focusing on improving infrastructure for players.
Hooda felicitates Panghal
Former Haryana chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda reached Panghal’s village to congratulate him.
Hooda said that if he was the chief minister today, he would have gone to houses of all medal winning players and rewarded them with the post of a DSP.
Hooda said the state government should leave no stone unturned in the honour of the players.
“The players should be given benefits under the ‘Padak Lao, Pad Pao’ policy that was formed during the previous Congress government. It is a great misfortune that the present government has taken away the right of the medal winning sportspersons to be appointed to DSP and higher posts and there is anger not only among the players, but in the state,” he said. ENDS
We must move forward with ‘nation first’ mantra: Yogi Adityanath at Tiranga rally
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday laid stress on the “nation first, always first” mantra during the 'Tiranga' rally organised by the home guard department as part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations in Lucknow. “We must work together to build an India we dream of by the time we celebrate a century of independence 25 years hence,” Yogi Adityanath said.
MP urges BMC to withdraw SLP on Powai Lake cycle track
Mumbai: Member of parliament Manoj Kotak, who represents the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Mumbai North East constituency, has hit out at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation over a recent special leave petition filed before the Supreme Court, challenging the Bombay high court's May 6 order on Powai Lake, which held that the BMC's proposed cycle track around the water body as illegal. Hindustan Times had reported this development on August 9.
Uttarakhand paper leak: Local BJP leader arrested
A panchayat member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Hakam Singh Rawat, was on Sunday arrested in connection with the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission paper leak. Police said Rawat is one of the “masterminds” of the leak, who was on the run and trying to enter Himachal Pradesh when he was held in Uttarkashi on Saturday and brought to Dehradun for interrogation.
No work, no pay: HC rejects acquitted teacher’s plea for salary during his imprisonment
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) has rejected a plea of a 65-year-old retired teacher seeking a salary for the seven years that hthe teacher-Gangadhar Pukalespent behind bars in connection with the alleged murder of his wife. While in service, on July 5, 2006, he was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and convicted in September 2008 for the offence of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.
Spice of life | Independence is in the air, give peace, love a chance
Whenever I drive towards my village, which is minutes away from the Indo-Pak border of Attari-Wagah, I tune in to City FM 89.0, a popular radio station of Pakistan, the frequency of which is received in our border villages. If I have guests along, I ardently introduce it to them, too. “Do you know the song you're listening to is being played by a Pakistani radio broadcaster?” I tell them.
