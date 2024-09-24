Menu Explore
Compare Panchkula’s development with that of Delhi, Punjab: Prem Garg

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Sep 24, 2024 09:36 AM IST

Garg said that he has already outlined a comprehensive development plan for Panchkula, aligned with AAP’s welfare schemes

Reiterating his commitment to development, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Panchkula, Prem Garg, urged residents to compare the development in Panchkula with that of Delhi and Punjab, which are under the AAP regime.

AAP’s pick Prem Garg holds election meet on Monday in Panchkula. (HT Photo)
Garg said that he has already outlined a comprehensive development plan for Panchkula, aligned with AAP’s welfare schemes.

Garg said, “In every public meeting, I am noting down the issues faced by people and I assure you that as soon as I become an MLA, action will be taken on these matters.”

