Conductor dies as school bus veers off road in Barnala

A private school bus veered off the road on the Mahal Kalan-Kalal Majra link road, resulting in the death of the bus conductor on Thursday. However, no students were injured in the accident, the police said. A private school bus veered off the road on the Mahal Kalan-Kalal Majra link road, resulting in the death of the bus conductor on Thursday. However, no students were injured in the accident, the police said. (HT Photo)

Sherwinder Singh, station house officer (SHO), Mehal Kalan police station, said the accident occurred at 12.50 pm when the bus was carrying around 32 students. He said the deceased has been identified as Amritpal Singh, the conductor of the bus.

The SHO stated that the bus went off the road and got stuck in the mud due to wet road conditions owing to the recent rains.

He added that the conductor was standing near the door when the bus went off the road causing him to fall to the ground and get trapped under the vehicle. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Barnala but was declared dead.

An investigation has been launched under section 174 of the CrPC, and a post-mortem examination of the deceased is scheduled for Friday.