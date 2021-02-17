Cong left red-faced in Moga as Akali nominee defeats MLA’s wife
In an embarrassment to the ruling Congress, Harwinder Kaur Gill, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate, defeated Dr Rajinder Kaur, the wife of Moga MLA Harjot Singh Kamal, by 151 votes at ward number 1 of the Moga Municipal Corporation on Wednesday.
Dr Rajinder Kaur polled 576 votes, while Harwinder Kaur Gill got 727 votes and Kulwinder Kaur of the Aam Aadmi Party managed only 27 votes.
Dr Rajinder Kaur was contesting for the first time. She had surprised everyone after she filed her nomination papers from ward number 1, predominantly a rural area comprising Landke village.
On other hand, Harwinder Kaur Gill is the wife of a former councillor of the ward, Amarjeet Singh, who is also a former sarpanch of Landke village and ex-chairman of the Moga marketing committee.
Meanwhile, of the total 50 wards, Congress won 20 wards, the Akalis 15, Independents 10, AAP 4, and the BJP 1.
Sarbjeet Kaur of the AAP won from ward number 9, where two SAD workers Harminder Singh and Jagdeep Singh were allegedly killed by Narinderpal Singh Sidhu, the husband of the Congress candidate, and nine others during campaigning in Moga.
