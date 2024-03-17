 Congress, AAP allies, fighting proxy war in Punjab, says Sukhbir Badal - Hindustan Times
Congress, AAP allies, fighting proxy war in Punjab, says Sukhbir Badal

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Mar 17, 2024 08:44 AM IST

Sukhbir Singh Badal accuses Congress and AAP of fighting a proxy war in Punjab, urges people to support SAD for progress and regional rights.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are fighting a proxy war to befool the people of the state.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal addressed gatherings as part of Punjab Bachao Yatra in Lambi, his home turf, and at Bathinda (rural) constituencies.

Addressing gatherings as part of Punjab Bachao Yatra in Lambi, his home turf, and at Bathinda (rural) constituencies, Sukhbir said, “The SAD is committed to taking everyone along in the path to progress as per the philosophy of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. Punjabis were now realizing the need for a regional party which could safeguard their rights following the onslaught of looters from Delhi which were stripping the state of its wealth to further their own political goals.”



Urging the people to beware of the Congress as well as AAP, Badal said: “Both these parties are fighting a proxy battle in Punjab following a formal tie-up at the national level. This is why AAP is borrowing candidates from Congress, where needed, and even has gone soft on corruption cases pending against senior most Congress leaders.”

Alleging that both the Congress and AAP had looted the state and discriminated against each section of the population, Badal said, “We have witnessed how no development took place under the erstwhile Congress rule. The AAP has gone one step by diverting funds meant for development and infrastructure creation to publicity campaigns.”

Speaking about his association with the Lambi constituency, Badal said, “I have witnessed this constituency developing from a dust bowl to a model constituency which has every conceivable facility. It was a shame that the constituency had been ignored both during the previous Congress regime and the present AAP government. Even basic facilities like roads, streetlights and water works are in shambles.”

In Bathinda (rural) constituency, Badal said the SAD was committed to expanding both AIIMS, Bathinda and the Central University once it returned to power.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Congress, AAP allies, fighting proxy war in Punjab, says Sukhbir Badal
