Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Add environmental issues to agenda, Seechewal tells Congress candidate

SLUG: Jalandhar bypoll Rajya Sabha member of Parliament Balbir Singh Seechewal hands over a list of environmental issues to Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary. (HT Photo)

Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary met and sought blessings from noted environmentalist and AAP’s Rajya Sabha member of Parliament Balbir Singh Seechewal at Kapurthala’s Sultanpur Lodhi on Tuesday.

Both the entities claimed that the meeting was apolitical as Seechewal said he was meeting candidate of every party to exhort them to add issues concerning environment in their respective agenda for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

He also handed over a list of environmental issues to Karamjit Chaudhary.

“It is important to come over party lines to persuade politicians to talk specifically about environment issues as pollution is one of the major concerning issues at present,” said Seecheal.

On Monday, he met AAP candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku.

He said he would raise the environmental problems in the Rajya Sabha.

“I have been meeting candidates of different political parties since 2009 general elections. In a list of agenda handed over to Chaudhary, I have specifically mentioned deteriorating water quality of the Sutlej, which is one of the major reasons behind increasing cancer cases,” Seechewal said.