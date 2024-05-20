 Congress didn’t revoke Art 370 in J&K for appeasement politics, says Amit Shah - Hindustan Times
Congress didn’t revoke Art 370 in J&K for appeasement politics, says Amit Shah

ByPress Trust of India
May 20, 2024 02:07 PM IST

Union home minister was addressing rally in Karnal for Nayab Singh Saini, who is contesting the May 25 assembly bypoll and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who is in the fray for the Lok Sabha seat

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday attacked the Congress, saying the party did not revoke Article 370, which allowed special status to Jammu and Kashmir, for the sake of appeasement politics.

Union home minister Amit Shah along with chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (second from left) and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar at a public meeting in Karnal on Monday. (HT Photo)
Addressing an election rally in Karnal, Shah reiterated that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to India and “we will take it back”.

The senior BJP leader attacked the grand old party on the Ram temple issue, saying top Congress leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, did not take part in the temple’s consecration ceremony to please its minority vote bank.

Targeting the Congress on Kashmir, he said: “For appeasement politics, they did not revoke Article 370.” The Congress did not revoke the article despite a rise in terrorism in the area, he said.

“You all made Narendra Modi ji the Prime Minister for the second time, and on August 5, 2019, he scrapped Article 370. Now our Tricolour proudly flutters in Kashmir,” he said.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is contesting the Karnal assembly bypoll and former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is in the fray for the Karnal Lok Sabha seat, were also present.

