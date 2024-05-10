Congress doesn’t need lesson in unity in diversity from BJP, says Manish Tewari

INDIA bloc and Congress candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari on Thursday said the Congress strongly believed in the concept of unity in diversity and did not need any lessons or certificate from anyone, much less the BJP. Congress candidate Manish Tewari addressing a public meeting while campaigning in Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT photo)

He was speaking at a press conference after the Samajwadi Party formally announced its support to the INDIA bloc candidate in Chandigarh.

Replying to a question about the reported statement of Sam Pitroda, chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, Tewari said he had not heard what he actually said and meant, and was thus not in a position to comment on it.

But he made it categorically clear that the Congress’ stand was clear that it treated every sect, every caste, every religion, every region and every language with equal respect and dignity.

“The Congress not only believes in unity in diversity, but has sacrificed the precious lives of its towering leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and many others to defend this concept,” Tewari asserted, while remarking, “Attributing one individual’s statement to the entire Congress party with a glorious history of commitment to nationalism and secularism for over 150 years is absurd, atrocious and outrageous.”

Lashing out at the BJP for trying to clutch on the straws when the ground had already slipped from beneath its feet, the former Union minister said the Congress neither needed any lessons nor any certificate from anyone, much less the BJP.

In a recent interview, while reflecting upon the democracy in India, Pitroda had said, “We could hold together a country as diverse as India – where people in the East look like Chinese, people in the West look like Arab, people in the North look like maybe White and people in the South look like Africa. It doesn’t matter. We are all brothers and sisters.”

While the Congress distanced itself from Pitroda’s latest comments saying they were “unfortunate and unacceptable”, several BJP leaders took the opportunity to attack him, describing him as a “racist”.

On Thursday, Tewari also addressed public meetings at various places, and interacted with local residents and shopkeepers to understand their concerns.

Earlier in the day, Tewari, along with his daughter Ineka, sought the blessings of the spiritual head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas.