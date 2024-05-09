 Congress focused on eliminating poverty, says Varun Chaudhary - Hindustan Times
Congress focused on eliminating poverty, says Varun Chaudhary

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 09, 2024 09:22 AM IST

Former deputy chief minister Chander Mohan, who held a public meeting in support of Chaudhary, said if the Congress returned to power, under its Mahalakshmi scheme, ₹8,500 will be directly deposited every month into the account of a woman from every poor household

Congress candidate from Ambala constituency Varun Chaudhary on Wednesday said the party had given 10 guarantees in its manifesto to eliminate poverty in the country.

Varun Chaudhary said the Congress had given 10 guarantees in its manifesto to eliminate poverty in the country. (HT file)

“The country will not progress unless the poor are uplifted. The BJP is claiming to end poverty, but the situation is worse than before. Their manifesto is still silent, while the Congress has given 10 guarantees to eliminate poverty in its manifesto,” said Chaudhary, while addressing a meet organised by the District Bar Association, Panchkula.

Former deputy chief minister Chander Mohan, who held a public meeting in support of Chaudhary, said if the Congress returned to power, under its Mahalakshmi scheme, 8,500 will be directly deposited every month into the account of a woman from every poor household.

