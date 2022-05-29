Congress leader booked for cleaning statue of Rajiv Gandhi with his turban
The joint co-coordinator of Kisan Congress, a wing of All India Congress Committee, has been booked for hurting religious sentiments by cleaning a statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi installed in a park in Salem Tabri with his turban. The action against Gursimran Singh Mand has been taken around 10 months after the incident.
A case under section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of IPC has been registered against him at the Salem Tabri police station.
In July 2021, two nihang Sikhs had set the statue of Rajiv Gandhi on fire after pouring petrol on it and made a video in their mobile phone.
Mand had reached the spot and cleaned the statue with his turban, which sparked a row. Many Sikh organisations had raised objections over it.
Manmeet Singh of Urban Estate, Dugri, and his friend Kanwarpal Singh had filed a complaint with the police on July 12, 2021. After investigation, the case was registered.
Manmeet alleged that his sentiments were hurt due to the act of Mand.
Inspector Gaganpreet Singh, who is investigating the case, said they will arrest the accused soon.
Ludhiana: Police issue advisory against fraudsters posing as officials
The cybercrime wing of Punjab Police has issued an advisory to mobile phone users to be cautious of fraudsters who have found new ways to trap and dupe people. These fraudsters pose as officers and dupe people by sending them suspicious links on WhatsApp. Three such cases have been reported in Ludhiana in the past 45 days wherein fraudsters duped people by impersonating officials. The police have solved only one case till now.
Ludhiana: Staff of manufacturing unit caught dumping waste in green belt
At the time when residents have been raising hue and cry over rising pollution, staffers of a saddle manufacturing unit, Surindra Saddles, were caught dumping untreated electroplating waste in a green belt in Phase 5 of Focal Point on Friday evening. MC officials impounded the vehicle and filed a complaint with police and Punjab Pollution Control Board for further action.
Ludhiana: Neighbour booked for trying to rape girl
A man has been booked for trying to rape a 13-year-old girl who lives in his neighbourhood in Dholewal, police said on Saturday. The girl's mother approached the police to lodge an FIR against the accused, a resident of Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar. The complainant said that on Friday, her daughter was returning from tuition when the accused intercepted her. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, Sub-inspector Madhu Bala, Division Number 6 SHO added.
Ludhiana: Food delivery man ‘robbed’ of ₹1 lakh
Three motorcycle-borne robbers targeted a food delivery man and took away ₹1 lakh after thrashing The victim, Gurwinder Singh, 26 on the elevated road near Master Tara Singh College on Saturday evening. On being informed, CIA staff and Division Number 1 police reached the spot and initiated investigation. The victim, Gurwinder Singh, 26, said he worked for a food delivery company. Division Number 1 SHO, Inspector Amritpal Singh, said the matter appeared suspicious.
‘Speedy’ road repair kicks off tussle between Delhi resident, MCD
Senior MCD officials clarified that work was taken up because of the importance of the stretch, which passes by Humayun’s Tomb, Sunder Nursery and other institutions and religious places. Nearly 150,000 visit Humayun’s Tomb and Sunder Nursery every month, said a municipal official.
