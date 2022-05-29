Congress leader booked for cleaning statue of Rajiv Gandhi with his turban

The joint co-coordinator of Kisan Congress, a wing of All India Congress Committee, has been booked for hurting religious sentiments by cleaning a statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi installed in a park in Salem Tabri with his turban. The action against Gursimran Singh Mand has been taken around 10 months after the incident.

A case under section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) of IPC has been registered against him at the Salem Tabri police station.

In July 2021, two nihang Sikhs had set the statue of Rajiv Gandhi on fire after pouring petrol on it and made a video in their mobile phone.

Mand had reached the spot and cleaned the statue with his turban, which sparked a row. Many Sikh organisations had raised objections over it.

Manmeet Singh of Urban Estate, Dugri, and his friend Kanwarpal Singh had filed a complaint with the police on July 12, 2021. After investigation, the case was registered.

Manmeet alleged that his sentiments were hurt due to the act of Mand.

Inspector Gaganpreet Singh, who is investigating the case, said they will arrest the accused soon.