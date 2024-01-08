close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Congress names coordinators for Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

Congress names coordinators for Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 08, 2024 07:18 AM IST

Amid uncertainty over its tie-up with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, the Congress on Sunday named Parliament Coordinators for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Amid uncertainty over its tie-up with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, the Congress on Sunday named Parliament Coordinators for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The Congress high command named the coordinators a day before its five-member National Alliance Committee is scheduled to hold discussions with the central leaders of the AAP in the national capital on seat sharing in Delhi and Punjab (ANI FILE)
The Congress high command named the coordinators a day before its five-member National Alliance Committee is scheduled to hold discussions with the central leaders of the AAP in the national capital on seat sharing in Delhi and Punjab (ANI FILE)

All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal released the list of constituency-wise coordinators for all the parliamentary seats across the country. Inderbir Singh Bolaria has been made Parliament Coordinator for the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, Sukhpal Singh Bhullar for Amritsar, Pargat Singh for Khadoor Sahib, Sukhbinder Sarkaria for Jalandhar, Ashwani Sharma for Hoshiarpur, Pawan Adia for Anandpur Sahib, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal for Ludhiana, Harinder Pal Singh Harry Mann for Fatehgarh Sahib, Krishan Kumar Aggarwal for Faridkot, Sukhwinder Singh Danny for Ferozepur, Hardyal Singh Kamboj for Bathinda, Randeep Singh Nabha for Sangrur, and Gurkirat Singh for Patiala, according to the list.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The Congress high command named the coordinators a day before its five-member National Alliance Committee is scheduled to hold discussions with the central leaders of the AAP in the national capital on seat sharing in Delhi and Punjab. Both Congress and AAP are partners in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). However, several state leaders of both parties, particularly the Congress, have publicly ruled out any seat-sharing in the state, announcing that they will independently contest all 13 parliamentary seats. “The state leadership has made its stand clear to the Congress high command. Alliance talks with other parties at national level are the domain of the central leadership. We will abide by their decision,” a Congress leader said, requesting anonymity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out