Congress names coordinators for Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

Amid uncertainty over its tie-up with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, the Congress on Sunday named Parliament Coordinators for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal released the list of constituency-wise coordinators for all the parliamentary seats across the country. Inderbir Singh Bolaria has been made Parliament Coordinator for the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, Sukhpal Singh Bhullar for Amritsar, Pargat Singh for Khadoor Sahib, Sukhbinder Sarkaria for Jalandhar, Ashwani Sharma for Hoshiarpur, Pawan Adia for Anandpur Sahib, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal for Ludhiana, Harinder Pal Singh Harry Mann for Fatehgarh Sahib, Krishan Kumar Aggarwal for Faridkot, Sukhwinder Singh Danny for Ferozepur, Hardyal Singh Kamboj for Bathinda, Randeep Singh Nabha for Sangrur, and Gurkirat Singh for Patiala, according to the list.

The Congress high command named the coordinators a day before its five-member National Alliance Committee is scheduled to hold discussions with the central leaders of the AAP in the national capital on seat sharing in Delhi and Punjab. Both Congress and AAP are partners in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). However, several state leaders of both parties, particularly the Congress, have publicly ruled out any seat-sharing in the state, announcing that they will independently contest all 13 parliamentary seats. “The state leadership has made its stand clear to the Congress high command. Alliance talks with other parties at national level are the domain of the central leadership. We will abide by their decision,” a Congress leader said, requesting anonymity.