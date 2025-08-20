Congress leaders paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 81st birth anniversary in Shimla on Wednesday. Congress pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on 81st birth anniv

Rajiv Gandhi’s birthday is observed as Sadbhavana Diwas during which the Himachal speaker administered Sadbhavana pledge to members of the House before the start of the proceedings on Wednesday. The chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also administered a oath of national integration and communal harmony to the officials of the Himachal Secretariat. The event was attended by deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Pratibha Singh.

Describing Rajiv Gandhi as the “architect of modern India”, who sacrificed his life for the unity and integrity of the nation, Sukhu said that the information technology revolution in the country was the result of Rajiv Gandhi’s visionary thinking, from which today’s younger generation is reaping immense benefits.

The CM further said that Rajiv Gandhi was also a social reformer who, through 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments, ensured reservation for women in panchayati raj Institutions. He said that carrying forward this vision, Sonia Gandhi ensured the passage of a bill in the Rajya Sabha to provide 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures, which will greatly benefit them.

Paying tributes, HPCC president Pratibha Singh said, “The progress we see in the new era has its roots in his vision decades ago and that vision continues to benefit India, especially our youth.”