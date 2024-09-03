Congress releases 2nd list, fields Karra from Central Shalteng

The Congress Party, on Monday, released the second list of six candidates for the second phase of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The three-phase elections will take place on September 18, 25 and October 1. The Congress Party, on Monday, released the second list of six candidates for the second phase of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The central election committee of the Congress fielded party’s J&K unit chief and former minister Tariq Hameed Karra from Central Shalteng. (ANI File)

The results will be declared on October 8.

The central election committee of the Congress fielded party’s J&K unit chief and former minister Tariq Hameed Karra from Central Shalteng.

The party has also given a mandate to Mumtaz Khan from Reasi. Khan is the brother of former minister and Apni Party leader Aijaz Khan.

The Reasi district Congress president Bhupender Jamwal has been fielded from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi assembly constituency and PCC general secretary Iftkar Ahmed from Rajouri (ST), former minister of state Shabir Ahmad Khan from Thannamandi (ST) and secretary AICC and Odisha in-charge Mohammad Shahnawaz Choudhary from Surankote (ST).

A total of 26 assembly constituencies will go to polls in the second phase on September 25.

They are Kangan (ST), Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, Central-Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-I-Sharief, Chadoora, Gulabgarh (ST), Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishnu Devi, Kalakote-Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri (ST), Budhal (ST), Thannamandi (ST), Surankote (ST), Poonch Haveli and Mendhar (ST).

Out of 26 assembly constituencies for the second phase polling, 11 are in Jammu region’s Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi districts.