News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Congress ridicules AAP for drawing blank in 4 state polls

Congress ridicules AAP for drawing blank in 4 state polls

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 06, 2023 08:30 AM IST

Bajwa said the AAP failed to win any of the seats it contested in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, and even secured fewer votes than the NOTA (none of the above). The Congress leader said that the CM should start concentrating on the state.

Ridiculing the Aam Aam Party (AAP) for its poor show in the recent assembly elections in four states, leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday said that although chief minister Bhagwant Mann squandered Punjab’s exchequer in the polls, it failed save its deposit.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa (File)
Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa (File)

“The AAP government must learn lessons from the election results and start focusing on Punjab now. Drug trafficking and deaths caused by overdoses has crossed all limits in the state,” he alleged in a statement.

Bajwa said the AAP failed to win any of the seats it contested in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, and even secured fewer votes than the NOTA (none of the above). The Congress leader said that the CM should start concentrating on the state.

“Punjab has the highest number of drug smuggling cases in the country, while the state is third overall in the number of cases registered under all categories of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” he said, quoting the report of the National Crime Record Bureau for 2022.

