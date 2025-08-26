Congress seeks FIR against Manish Sisodia, submits complaints with police

Congress workers and leaders on Monday lodged formal complaints against the Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia over his ‘Saam, Daam, Dhand, Bhed’ remarks in order to secure a ‘victory’ in the Punjab assembly elections in 2027 Manish Sisodia

A party spokesperson said that the party workers in all districts across the state submitted memorandums to the respective deputy commissioners, and filed a complaint with every SSP/commissioner of every district and commissionerate seeking an FIR against the AAP leader.

The PCC spokesperson said that Sisodia, by his remarks made in the presence of the chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, had blatantly instigated his party workers to use all methods to win the elections.

AAP had distanced itself from Sisodia’s remarks and said that it was not the party’s ideology.

AAP Punjab unit president Aman Arora had said it was not their party’s ideology and asserted it believes in seeking votes on the basis of its work for the welfare of people.

“Aman Arora is part of the party, not the whole party. Be it our mayor sa’ab, CM Sa’ab, or our honourable party in-charge Manish Sisodia ji, no individual is a full-fledged party on their own; he or she is part of the party. The video, which you are talking about, is not the party’s ideology. Arvind Kejriwal has always given a message that we will go to the public, knock on their doors, and will seek votes on the basis of our work,” Arora said.

Asked whether the AAP is distancing itself from Sisodia’s statement, Arora said, “No individual is a full-fledged party, and I am also a small part of the party. I am not the whole AAP.”

Earlier, opposition leaders SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Congress’ Sukhpal Khaira, and Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar had written to the election commission seeking action against Sisodia.