Congress skips Chandigarh mayor’s first formal meeting

Newly elected BJP mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla held her first official meeting with the municipal councillors and MC officials on Monday, but Congress councillors gave it a miss. Newly elected senior deputy mayor Jasbir Singh Bunty and deputy mayor Taruna Mehta with Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky after taking charge at MC office in Sector 17 on Monday. (HT Photo)

Babla discussed important issues, including MC’s ongoing financial crisis, issues to be taken up with the UT administration , improvement in solid waste management projects, Swachh Survekshan and Ward Development Funds, among others.

During the meeting, she said action will be taken against the official concerned wherever work was found unattended. Similarly, strict action will be taken against sanitary inspectors for unchecked littering in their respective areas.

Congress president HS Lucky said, “We were occupied in the nomination procedure and had other pre-scheduled meetings.”

AAP absent as senior deputy mayor, deputy mayor take charge

Newly elected senior deputy mayor Jasbir Singh Bunty and deputy mayor Taruna Mehta officially took charge at the MC office on Monday, with Chandigarh Congress state president HS Lucky in attendance.

The event saw the presence of several senior party leaders, workers and supporters, who celebrated and danced to the rhythmic beats of drums. However, none of the AAP’s councillors was present, indicating cracks in the party’s alliance with the Congress, following its defeat in the February 7 mayoral poll.

Interestingly, AAP councillors attended the mayor’s meeting, while Congress councillors missed it, believing it was a mutual decision of the alliance not to attend.