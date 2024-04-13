Congress will abolish Agniveer scheme if voted to power: Raj Babbar

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Udhampur, Congress senior leader and star campaigner Raj Babbar on Saturday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP government at the Centre for “spoiling the future of youth and shattering their dreams of joining armed forces by launching the Agniveer scheme”. Congress leader and star campaigner Raj Babbar with other party leader at a rally in support of party candidate from Udhampur Choudhary Lal Singh ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Jammu on Saturday. (ANI)

He assured that the Congress would abolish the scheme and restore regular recruitments if voted to power.

Addressing a rally at Udhampur, Babbar lashed out at what he said were the anti-youth, anti-poor and anti-farmer policies of the Modi government.

He asked the people to bring about a change to bring back good days as people were “fed up” with the policies and programmes of the BJP.

“The Congress will bring change for the betterment of the youth, farmer, women and workers as guaranteed in the Congress Nyay Pattra,” he said.

He lauded the leadership of Choudhary Lal Singh, Congress candidate against Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh from the Udhampur Lok Sabha Constituency.

“He is crusader against injustice and fights for the rights of poor and downtrodden. I have seen Lal Singh fighting for the cause of common man and rights of his people. Again, he will represent you effectively as reflected by the crowd here,” Babbar said.

He added that the BJP had done “injustice with the people of J&K in every sphere and it was time to bring about a change”.

All India Congress Committee senior leader and in-charge of J&K affairs Bharat Sinh Solanki questioned PM Modi’s government for “fooling the people in the name of Gujrat model” and said that he knows more than anybody about it, being from that state.

“People of J&K were deprived of their status, rights and dignity. The youth are facing worst kind of unemployment and people are being exploited. They all want to teach a lesson to the BJP,” said Solanki

“The PM and other top leaders of the BJP are rushing one after another to canvass for the party candidates because they know that people have made up their mind to bring a change for a better future of J&K,” he added.