Constable, wife murdered by kin in Bathinda

A Punjab Police constable and his wife were murdered by the latter’s brother, uncle and cousin at Tungwali village in Bathinda on Sunday night, police said. The victims, constable Jagmeet Singh and his wife Beant Kaur, were in mid-20s.

The victims, constable Jagmeet Singh and his wife Beant Kaur, were in mid-20s.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Nathana station house officer (SHO) Sandeep Singh said the accused have been identified as Beant Kaur’s brother Balkaran Singh, uncle Hansa Singh and cousin Kirpal Singh.

Balkaran, a registered medical practitioner, and Kirpal were arrested while efforts were on to nab Hansa Singh, police said.

The couple had solemnised a court marriage four years ago and Jagmeet did not have cordial relations with Beant’s family as they had disapproved of the matrimonial relationship with a resident of the same village.

“Beant was living with her parents for almost a year because of family’s pressure. When Jagmeet, who stayed in Bathinda city, went to meet Beant on Sunday, he was attacked by the three accused using sharp-edged agricultural implements. When Beant intervened, the accused attacked her as well. Both died on the spot,” the SHO said.