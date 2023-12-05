close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Constable, wife murdered by kin in Bathinda

Constable, wife murdered by kin in Bathinda

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Dec 05, 2023 09:14 AM IST

Nathana station house officer (SHO) Sandeep Singh said the accused have been identified as Beant Kaur’s brother Balkaran Singh, uncle Hansa Singh and cousin Kirpal Singh.

A Punjab Police constable and his wife were murdered by the latter’s brother, uncle and cousin at Tungwali village in Bathinda on Sunday night, police said.

The victims, constable Jagmeet Singh and his wife Beant Kaur, were in mid-20s.
The victims, constable Jagmeet Singh and his wife Beant Kaur, were in mid-20s.

The victims, constable Jagmeet Singh and his wife Beant Kaur, were in mid-20s.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Nathana station house officer (SHO) Sandeep Singh said the accused have been identified as Beant Kaur’s brother Balkaran Singh, uncle Hansa Singh and cousin Kirpal Singh.

Balkaran, a registered medical practitioner, and Kirpal were arrested while efforts were on to nab Hansa Singh, police said.

The couple had solemnised a court marriage four years ago and Jagmeet did not have cordial relations with Beant’s family as they had disapproved of the matrimonial relationship with a resident of the same village.

“Beant was living with her parents for almost a year because of family’s pressure. When Jagmeet, who stayed in Bathinda city, went to meet Beant on Sunday, he was attacked by the three accused using sharp-edged agricultural implements. When Beant intervened, the accused attacked her as well. Both died on the spot,” the SHO said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out