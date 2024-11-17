Constitutional flaw removed, panchayat polls in J&K soon: L-G Manoj Sinha

Lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Saturday said the Parliament has “removed a constitutional flaw” in the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, paving way for panchayat and urban local bodies elections, which he said will be held soon. J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha inaugurating the annual Baba Jitto Fair in Jammu. (HT Photo)

Addressing a gathering at Jhiri after inaugurating the annual Baba Jitto Fair, Sinha said, “Since several ex-Sarpanches are present here, I want to mention that panchayat elections will be held soon.”

“Panchayat elections should have been held but there was a constitutional flaw (in the Act). Other backward classes did not have reservation in the Act in Jammu and Kashmir and in this context several OBCs had given their representations,” he added.

The L-G informed that the Parliament has amended the Act, paving way for the elections, adding, “The Parliament has amended the Panchayati Raj Act, which has now paved way for the elections. However, Lok Sabha and assembly polls fell in between. Now, as soon as the weather turns normal, panchayat elections will definitely be held so that 33,000 elected representatives play their role in development.”

The Jammu and Kashmir election commissioner BR Sharma had in July last year said the elections to panchayats in Jammu and Kashmir were required to be held in October-November last year itself.

The existing panchayats were elected on January 10, 2019 and their five-year term ended on January 9, 2024. According to the Panchayati Raj Act, the process for elections has to be completed a month before the expiry of the five year term, which translated to December 9, 2023.

Notably, West Pakistan refugees, Valmikis and Gurkhas have already been included in the voters’ list following abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

Earlier, Sinha visited sanctum sanctorum and paid obeisance to Baba Jitto. Recalling supreme sacrifice of Baba Jitto, he said, “The annual fair organised in the revered memory of Baba Jitto and Bua Kodi brings devotees from various states together to share eternal values of truth, compassion and respect to farmers for their priceless contribution to the society.”

“The fair reminds us about the sacrifices of our farming families and their vital role in serving and nurturing humanity,” he added.

The L-G said his administration had taken strategic steps to accelerate transformation in agriculture and allied sectors to empower farmers of Jammu and Kashmir. “We will ensure our youth in rural areas get equal opportunities to shine,” the L-G said, reiterating his commitment to protect the rights of displaced families of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), West Pakistan refugees, tribals, Valmikis and other deprived sections.

On the occasion, the L-G also felicitated progressive farmers, and officials organising the Jhiri fair.