Consumer disputes redressal commission fines Reliance Retail charging customers for carry bags
The district Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission imposed a fine of ₹1.5 lakh on Reliance Retail Limited Bestech Mall, Sector 66, with an additional penalty of ₹15,000, for charging payments for providing carry bags to 15 customers.
The complainants (CCs), in their complaints have alleged that they were charged extra money for carry bags during the stores/shops of the Reliance Retail Limited, on different dates.
Alleging deficiency in service, the complainants sought refund of the respective amounts charged, compensation and an amount covering the litigation expenses.
In reply, the Reliance Retail Limited have averred that the charges for the carry bag/paper bag were taken only after seeking consent of the complaints and as such the complaints are filed with malafide intention and are not maintainable. It was added that sign boards/advertisements mentioning the charges had been put up at the stores.
The commission, however, observed that Reliance Retail Limited must have raked in massive sums from various customers in a similar manner.
Commission president Sanjiv Dutt Sharma, in his order, directed Reliance Retail store to deposit the ₹1.5 lakh ( ₹10,000 in each complaint) in the PGIMER’s patient welfare fund which will be used for providing free medicines to cardiology department patients. The order further directed to provide compensation of ₹1000 each to the complainants.
Haryana calls special session after Punjab seeks transfer of Chandigarh
The Manohar Lal Khattar government on Sunday decided to hold a special session of the Haryana assembly on April 5 in a move that is aimed at countering the Punjab assembly resolution about the transfer of Union Territory Chandigarh to the AAP-ruled border state. The decision to summon a special session of the Vidhan Sabha was taken in a Cabinet meeting that Khattar chaired.
Days after arrest in bribe case, Ambala sub-inspector suspended
Days after The suspended cop, Rishi Pal was arrested along with a fellow cop for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹20,000 for delaying arrest in a murder bid case, a sub-inspector (SI) posted in Saha police station of Ambala was suspended on Sunday. Ambala superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, who issued the suspension orders, stated that following the arrest of the two cops, a probe had been ordered to DSP (Barara) Rajneesh Kumar.
Ready to make any sacrifice to protect Haryana’s interests: Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Former Haryana chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday termed the resolution passed by the Punjab government in the Vidhan Sabha reiterating its claim on the joint capital Chandigarh a political stunt. Hooda further said he had called a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in Delhi on Monday to discuss the further course of action. The former chief minister also expressed concern over the ever-increasing inflation.
Chandigarh’s Hunar Haat crafts festival concludes
The 39th Hunar Haat, being held at the Parade Ground, Sector 17, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, came to a close on Sunday. Around 8 lakh people visited the fair over the course of its 10-day duration. The artisans and craftsmen, including a large number of women, from different states and UTs participated in the event that had over 360 stalls set up. Several artisans and craftsmen were felicitated on the closing day.
Despite hiring contractor, Mohali fails to curb stray cattle menace
Despite hiring a contractor to catch stray cattle, the menace continues to persist in Mohali, leading to traffic chaos and even accidents in some cases. The contractor, hired in September last year, is paid ₹1,500 for every animal caught. MC has one gaushala in Industrial Area, Phase 1, with a capacity of 700 animals. Four years ago, there was a proposal to create a new cattle pound, but so far nothing has been done.
