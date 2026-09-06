After facing backlash, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, has ordered an inquiry into a controversial poster displayed on its campus depicting a caste-based social hierarchy. Controversial caste hierarchy poster: IIT Mandi forms three-member inquiry panel

The institute has constituted a committee to probe the matter. A row erupted on Saturday after a poster depicting caste-based social hierarchy was displayed at IIT-Mandi during an event, drawing sharp criticism on social media. The institute clarified that it had no role in the event where the poster was displayed.

“A three-member committee has been constituted by the institute director to probe the matter. I am also a member of the committee, and we are scheduled to hold a meeting on Monday (September 7). We are also keen to find out why this happened on the campus.” IIT-Mandi registrar Dr Kumar Sambhav Pandey said.

The director was not on campus at the time and resumed office on Saturday evening. “We discussed the matter today and constituted the committee,” he added.

The controversy erupted over a poster titled “Bhagavad Gita – The Timeless Wisdom”, which was displayed at the institute and classified society into Brahmanas, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas and Shudras. The poster was widely circulated on social media.

IIT-Mandi director, Laxmidhar Behera, in an internal email to members of the institute, said he was shocked to know about the poster displayed on September 4 which had not been endorsed by the institute in any manner.

“I have personally fought against caste-based discrimination in any form in every forum. I have instituted an enquiry committee in this matter such that the institute campus is never used for any such violation of social harmony. I fully empathise with members of our community who have been hurt by this incident,” Behera said.

The institute is fully committed to upholding the values of equality, social justice, scientific temper, and all the other such aspects enshrined in our constitution. The institute strongly condemns any form of caste-based discrimination, his email added.