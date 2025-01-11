Cook from West Bengal stabbed to death in Mohali’s Phase 6

Police have launched a murder probe after a cook from West Bengal was stabbed to death in a slum located in Phase 6 on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Pinku Sheikh, 37, who had come to Mohali in search of work just two weeks ago. (iStock)

The deceased was identified as Pinku Sheikh, 37, who had come to Mohali in search of work just two weeks ago.

Though the reason for murder has yet to be ascertained, Pinku’s family alleged that he was stabbed by six individuals who were drinking alcohol with him at the time of the incident. He was taken to the Phase-6 civil hospital in an injured condition by locals, but due to the severity of his injuries, he was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he later succumbed to his injuries. An autopsy was conducted on Friday.

According to the victim’s father-in-law, Pinku had arrived in Mohali just 15 days ago from West Bengal to work as a cook. On January 8, while cooking in the slum, six other individuals were present, consuming alcohol with him. An argument broke out among them, which escalated into a violent altercation. The individuals attacked him with a vegetable knife and fled the scene.

Pinku had been married twice. His first wife and three children had left him, after which he remarried in West Bengal and had come to Mohali.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek said, “We have indentified some persons and are hopeful of cracking the case soon.”

A case against the unidentified accused was registered under Sections 101 (murder), 115/2 (intentional assault), 126/2 (conspiracy), and 3/5 (involvement of multiple persons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Phase-1 police station following statement of the victim’s relative Dalim Sheikh.