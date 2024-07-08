Corruption flourished during Congress regime in Haryana: Satish Poonia

Newly appointed Haryana affairs in-charge of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Satish Poonia on Sunday said that the party will be voted to power again in the upcoming assembly elections. Haryana affairs in-charge of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Satish Poonia said the ‘divided’ Congress is not a challenge for BJP in Haryana. He also said Haryana has had an ‘anti-Congress history for years’ and the people of the state have rejected the grand old party for a long time. (HT File)

He said that corruption flourished in the state during the Congress regime, but the ruling dispensation came down heavily against the corrupt.

Poonia said the ‘divided’ Congress is not a challenge for BJP in Haryana. He also said Haryana has had an ‘anti-Congress history for years’ and the people of the state have rejected the grand old party for a long time.

BJP won five of the 10 seats in Haryana in the recently held Lok Sabha elections while the remaining five were won by the Congress. “After the Lok Sabha results, we have corrected some things and are going to do some more in the future,” he said.

Poonia claimed that the mood of assembly elections in Haryana is different from the Lok Sabha elections. He said that the party has a good organisation of workers in Haryana, the leaders are united, due to which the BJP will perform well in the assembly elections and form a majority government.

Meanwhile, in the district executive committee, led by district president Deepak Sharma, met on Sunday.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta also spoke on the achievements of Haryana government and development of Panchkula and said that before 2014 Panchkula was neglected by the governments of opposition. He said In 10 years development work beyond imagination has been done in Panchkula.