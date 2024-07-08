 Corruption flourished during Congress regime in Haryana: Satish Poonia - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Corruption flourished during Congress regime in Haryana: Satish Poonia

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jul 08, 2024 07:46 AM IST

Newly appointed Haryana affairs in-charge of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Satish Poonia on Sunday said that the party will be voted to power again in the upcoming assembly elections.

Newly appointed Haryana affairs in-charge of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Satish Poonia on Sunday said that the party will be voted to power again in the upcoming assembly elections.

Haryana affairs in-charge of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Satish Poonia said the ‘divided’ Congress is not a challenge for BJP in Haryana. He also said Haryana has had an ‘anti-Congress history for years’ and the people of the state have rejected the grand old party for a long time. (HT File)
Haryana affairs in-charge of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Satish Poonia said the ‘divided’ Congress is not a challenge for BJP in Haryana. He also said Haryana has had an ‘anti-Congress history for years’ and the people of the state have rejected the grand old party for a long time. (HT File)

He said that corruption flourished in the state during the Congress regime, but the ruling dispensation came down heavily against the corrupt.

Poonia said the ‘divided’ Congress is not a challenge for BJP in Haryana. He also said Haryana has had an ‘anti-Congress history for years’ and the people of the state have rejected the grand old party for a long time.

BJP won five of the 10 seats in Haryana in the recently held Lok Sabha elections while the remaining five were won by the Congress. “After the Lok Sabha results, we have corrected some things and are going to do some more in the future,” he said.

Poonia claimed that the mood of assembly elections in Haryana is different from the Lok Sabha elections. He said that the party has a good organisation of workers in Haryana, the leaders are united, due to which the BJP will perform well in the assembly elections and form a majority government.

Meanwhile, in the district executive committee, led by district president Deepak Sharma, met on Sunday.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta also spoke on the achievements of Haryana government and development of Panchkula and said that before 2014 Panchkula was neglected by the governments of opposition. He said In 10 years development work beyond imagination has been done in Panchkula.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Corruption flourished during Congress regime in Haryana: Satish Poonia
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On