Cotton harvest begins in Punjab amid negligible impact of pest attacks

First picking of cotton balls has begun in the semi-arid districts of Punjab amid field inputs of an impressive drop in the impact of pest attacks on the ‘white gold’, giving much relief to farmers.

According to the data of the Punjab Mandi Board, farmers have started reaching mandis of various districts with cotton in small quantities.

Information says the private players are offering between ₹8,500-10,271 per quintal to cotton growers against the minimum support price (MSP) of ₹6380. Less than 200 quintals of raw cotton were purchased in different mandis till Thursday.

Cotton industry entrepreneurs say contrary to speculations, overall rates of cotton are likely to remain below ₹10,000 per quintal mark due to the recession in the textile sector.

Mandi board cotton state coordinator Rajnish Goel said that arrival started this week and Bathinda reported maximum arrival of 40 quintals on Thursday.

“It is the early-sown cotton that has started reaching mandis in small qualities. Arrival is expected to gain momentum by the month-end and we hope for a good season this time. Ample arrangements are in place for a smooth purchase of the crop,” said the official.

Agriculture authorities say after an initial serious crop loss assessment, the threat of the deadly whitefly and pink bollworm dropped drastically in the last 10 days.

Chief agriculture officer (CAO) of Mansa, which was under intense attack of bollworm in the last kharif season and facing whitefly attack this year, Manjit Singh said presently there was hardly any impact of pests on the crop.

“The department was being cautiously optimistic as whitefly attack surfaced unexpectedly this year. But the timely action by the department and participation of farmers controlled the threat of twin pest attacks,” he said.

Bathinda CAO Dilbag Singh said a drop in temperature has brought down the pests below the economic threshold level (ETL).

“Extension teams are assessing the crop on a daily basis and the health of the standing plants is satisfactory. Pockets of Talwandi and Maur blocks may suffer low yield as scores of farmers sowed unapproved cotton seeds that they were brought from Gujarat,” he added.

Official inputs received from other cotton-sowing districts of Fazilka and Muktsar also says a sharp drop in pest threat.

Gurpreet Singh, who is heading as CAO of the two districts, said the fields unaffected by water-logging due to rains are expected to see good yield. “Girdawari is underway to assess crop loss in the two districts due to rains,” he added.

Industry also hopeful of good crop in Punjab:

President of Indian Cotton Association Limited (ICAI), a body of those dealing in export, spinning, ginning of cotton, Mukul Tayal said in continuation of the past trend, the industry expects production of 55-60 lakh bales from Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab. Crop situation in Punjab is satisfactory as our inputs say the pest impact is negligible, he said.

“Farmers are likely to get good returns for their produce but unlike the 2021-22 season this time rates may remain below ₹10,000. Textile is bleeding financial losses as there has been a sharp drop in finished goods,” said Tayal.