Couple booked for 15-lakh immigration fraud in Mohali

Couple booked for 15-lakh immigration fraud in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Dec 18, 2023 05:30 AM IST

The accused, identified as Chhavi Sharma and Arvinder Kumar Sharma of Sector 48-C, Chandigarh, run an immigration firm in Sector 70, Mohali

Mataur police on Saturday booked a husband-wife duo for duping a Sangrur resident of 15.75 lakh on the pretext of sending their daughter abroad.

Mohali police have booked the absconding couple under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Immigration Act. (iStock)
The accused, identified as Chhavi Sharma and Arvinder Kumar Sharma of Sector 48-C, Chandigarh, run an immigration firm in Sector 70.

In his complaint, Gurtej Singh alleged that he paid 15.75 lakh to the accused through their firm, Star Future Education and Immigration Services.

But they neither fulfilled their promise not returned his money, following which he lodged a police complaint.

Mataur police have registered a case on the basis of the report of the economic offences wing.

The absconding accused have been booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Immigration Act.

