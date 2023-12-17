Couple booked for 15-lakh immigration fraud in Mohali

Mataur police on Saturday booked a husband-wife duo for duping a Sangrur resident of ₹15.75 lakh on the pretext of sending their daughter abroad. Mohali police have booked the absconding couple under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Immigration Act. (iStock)

The accused, identified as Chhavi Sharma and Arvinder Kumar Sharma of Sector 48-C, Chandigarh, run an immigration firm in Sector 70.

In his complaint, Gurtej Singh alleged that he paid ₹15.75 lakh to the accused through their firm, Star Future Education and Immigration Services.

But they neither fulfilled their promise not returned his money, following which he lodged a police complaint.

Mataur police have registered a case on the basis of the report of the economic offences wing.

The absconding accused have been booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Immigration Act.