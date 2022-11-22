Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Couple in extramarital affair ends life in Hisar

Couple in extramarital affair ends life in Hisar

Published on Nov 22, 2022 12:53 AM IST

The man and his sister-in-law were in their early 30’s and were in an extramarital affair. A spokesman of the Hisar police said the villagers spotted the couple hanging from a tree near a canal

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: A couple allegedly ended their lives by hanging from a tree in a village in Hisar district on Monday, police said. The man and his sister-in-law were in their early 30’s and were in an extramarital affair. A spokesman of the Hisar police said the villagers spotted the couple hanging from a tree near a canal and their motorcycle was parked near the canal. “Their identification was done after recovering the mobile phone from the pocket of the man. The woman was his sister-in-law and the reasons behind the extreme step could not be ascertained,” the spokesman added. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and an inquiry was ordered under section 174 of the CrPc.

