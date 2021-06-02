Covid dip breathes new life into Haryana’s health infra

With the number of new cases on the decline, 83% of oxygen beds and over 60% ICU beds in state’s hospitals are available

Following a sharp dip in daily Covid-19 infections and active cases, about 83% of oxygen beds across Haryana were vacant in government and private hospitals on Wednesday, according to the official data.

As the demand for medical oxygen has also come down in the state, the number of ICU beds available has gone up.

Till June 2, at least 61% of ICU beds were vacant in the state. There are 5,331 ICU and ventilator beds in all, of which 3,273 were available on Wednesday, the government data said.

In Gurugram, of the total 996 ICU/ventilator beds, at least 668 beds were available, while in Karnal, all 284 ICU beds were occupied.

Faridabad district has 813 ICU/ventilator beds in the main government and private hospitals, out of which 570 were available.

Similarly, Panchkula district has 57 beds available, Rohtak 206, Hisar 182, Sirsa 109 and Ambala 86.

Of the total 13,968 oxygen beds (other than ICU beds), 11,555 beds were vacant and 2,413 occupied on Wednesday.

As many as 2,276 oxygen beds were available in Gurugram, 2,055 in Faridabad, 627 in Panipat, 351 in Rohtak, 558 in Ambala, 700 in Hisar, 336 in Karnal, 167 in Panchkula.

As per the official data, on June 1 at least 11,414 medical oxygen beds were vacant even as 2,707 beds were occupied against 2,991 on May 31. Similarly, 3,124 ICU/ventilator beds were available and 2,238 occupied on June 1.

Over 17,000 oxygen cylinders have been delivered to Covid patients in home isolation ever since the state government started this practice last month.