Covid trajectory going downward in Haryana, number of cases come at par with December 2020 decline

The coronavirus in Haryana carried on with its downward trajectory for the fifth successive week with the state recording 3,570 cases last week (June 7-13).

The last time the state saw a near similar weekly infection number of 3,263 in December-end 2020 during a fall in cases which continued for 11 weeks before the second wave hit the state.

The state had hit the virus spread peak at the start of May, recording more than one lakh cases. Since then, there has been a steady decline in infection with 78,350 cases reported in May, the second week, 43,601 in the third week, 17,361 in the fourth week.

The first week of June saw another massive reduction with 6,902 cases being reported.

The number of active cases on Monday was about 4,000 and 3,180 patients were kept in home isolation (on June 12).

FATALITY CURVE ALSO BENDS

The number of deaths which had peaked in May first week with 1,119 fatalities has also dropped down to 280 last week (June 7-13), showing that the mortality curve is also bending now.

Of the 8,992 deaths reported till Sunday, 39% have been from rural areas and 37% of the dead were women.

Hisar, with 955 deaths, leads in the fatality rate followed by Gurugram (869), Faridabad (712), Bhiwani (542), Karnal (517) and Ambala (498).

KURUKSHETRA EXITS CRITICAL CATEGORY

Kurukshetra has made an exit from the critical positivity rate category last week after its cumulative positive rate fell to 5.86%.

Now, 15 districts have a cumulative positivity rate of more than 6%.

Only Nuh district with a positivity rate of 1.81% has a desirable positivity rate of less than 2%.

RE-SCREENING OF RURAL POPULATION

The state government, after screening 1.73 crore rural population for presence of influenza-like illness and testing 1.31 lakh villagers for coronavirus using rapid antigen test in the last one month, also did re-screening of about 13 lakh persons.

The screening was done under the Haryana Villagers General Health Check-up scheme.

About 3,744 positive cases were detected during the initial screening with a cumulative positivity rate of 2.8%. During re-screening, 19,800 persons from rural areas were tested and 76 were found positive.