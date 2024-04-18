CPI to field candidates for 3 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

Ludhiana The Communist Party of India (CPI), an INDIA Bloc partner, on Wednesday said that it will field candidates on three seats in Punjab. The decision was taken in a meeting of the state executive, chaired by district secretary DP Maur, in Ludhiana. State secretary Bant Singh Brar said that CPI will field candidates from Faridkot, Amritsar, and Khadoor Sahib. The party also pledged support to the CPI (M) candidate in Jalandhar. “The party has yet to decide on its plan for the rest of the seats. We might field candidates for the rest of the seats in the state as well,” Maur said. HTC

