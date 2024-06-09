 Cremation ground renovation on Chandigarh MC’s mind - Hindustan Times
Cremation ground renovation on Chandigarh MC’s mind

ByMandeep Kaur Narula, Chandigarh
Jun 09, 2024 07:40 AM IST

With ₹7 crore, MC aims to upgrade the entire pavement of the premises, connecting sheds, entire parking area, old pyre area, Muslim Graveyard and Bahai Gulistan, toilet and public health services, and street light and electrical services

To address the persisting problems of waterlogging, inadequate parking and sitting space, deteriorated locker room, depressed pathways and haphazard landscaping at the Cremation Ground in Sector 25, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) is planning a renovation at a cost of 7 crore.

Chandigarh civic body officials said that the cremation ground premises also required to be made differently abled friendly. (HT File Photo)
Chandigarh civic body officials said that the cremation ground premises also required to be made differently abled friendly. (HT File Photo)

The proposal will be taken up for approval in the MC General House meeting on June 11.

In the project proposal, civic body officials said, “The Cremation Ground in Sector 25 was developed in 1960. Though it has basic infrastructure with 25 sheds, children burial ground, sitting area, locker rooms and toilets, the entire cremation ground is in dire need of renovation and upgrade in order to ease the performance of last rites of the departed by their families. The heritage structure of Arya Samaj pyre also needs to be rejuvenated. The cremation ground premises also required to be made differently abled friendly.”

“With 7 crore, MC aims to upgrade the entire pavement of the premises, connecting sheds, entire parking area, old pyre area, Muslim Graveyard and Bahai Gulistan, toilet and public health services, and street light and electrical services. MC also aims to create landscaping and more greenery, along with sitting areas, and reconstruct office, staff quarters and registration counter. Also, additional pitcher shed will be constructed and lockers for ashes will be provided,” the proposal adds.

Rose Garden, Terraced Garden to be made disabled friendly

MC also plans to make Rose Garden in Sector 16 and Terraced Garden in Sector 33 disabled friendly. By spending 91 lakh for Rose Garden and 93 lakh for Terraced Garden, MC is working on making their entries wheelchair accessible by widening the existing pathways, construct ramps with gentle gradient and appropriate slope ratios to meet accessibility standards.

MC also plans to install handrails on both sides for support and safety purposes, and tactile guide pathways for the visually impaired, specially designed to trace a clear and unobstructed route, including pathways leading to bridges, gazebo, drinking water and toilet facility. Besides, it is looking to reserve/demarcate areas in parking and provide designating accessible toilets with proper signage and doors.

Other agendas to be taken up

At the meeting, MC will also take up other development-related agendas for discussion and approval, including approval of additional funds for creating aspirational public toilets in city, buying more machinery to remove cow dung, and recarpeting of roads in Dadumajra and Sector 25.

MC will also propose to enhance the compensation amount for sewer deaths from 10 lakh to 30 lakh, as per Supreme Court orders. The proposals also include additional funds for sewer victims suffering disability, with a minimum compensation of less than 10 lakh. If the disability is permanent and renders the victim economically helpless, the compensation shall not be less than 20 lakh.

