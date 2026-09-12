CREST funds misappropriation case: CBI files chargesheet against IFoS officer, wife

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a chargesheet against Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer Navneet Srivastava, his wife and a private company in the ₹75-crore Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST) funds bungling case. Srivastava, who was CREST’s chief executive officer (CEO) at the time, has been accused of entering into a criminal conspiracy with the other accused, misappropriating society funds and receiving illegal gratification while allegedly indulging in criminal misconduct as a public servant, the CBI said. The accused have been booked for criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery and using forged documents as genuine under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT File)

The chargesheet names Srivastava, M/s Vipam Consultancy Pvt Ltd and its director, who is Srivastava’s wife. The accused have been booked for criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery and using forged documents as genuine under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), besides offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, including bribery, criminal misconduct and abetment.

According to the CBI, its investigation found that Vipam Consultancy received ₹95 lakh from the allegedly defrauded funds which was then used to acquire immovable property. The company and its director have been chargesheeted for allegedly abetting the offences and participating in the conspiracy.

Srivastava was earlier arrested by the CBI and remains in judicial custody, the agency said.

The CBI took over the CREST case from the Chandigarh administration. It had previously chargesheeted 13 other accused in the case. The CREST case is linked to a larger banking fraud involving the Sector-32 branch of IDFC First Bank, where around ₹504 crore belonging to eight Haryana government departments and organisations was allegedly siphoned off through forged and non-existent fixed deposits and fraudulent debit transactions.

The CBI, which took over the Haryana case from the state’s vigilance and anti-corruption bureau at the state government’s request, has so far chargesheeted 37 accused. The agency has also taken over a third case involving Smart City and the Chandigarh municipal corporation and chargesheeted seven accused for allegedly defrauding the civic body of ₹78 crore.