Crime branch files challan against 10 for securing jobs, promotion on fake docs

Crime Branch on Thursday filed six charge-sheets against 10 accused, including a retired forestor and an employee of school education department, for securing jobs and promotion benefits on fake qualification certificates, procuring fake permanent residents’ certificate (PRC), real estate fraud and job scams. In another case, charge-sheet was filed against Anil Kumar Nanda, Aman Nanda, both residents of Green Avenue, Abrol Nagar Pathankot, Punjab, for duping a man of ₹ 54.50 lakh by committing a real estate fraud with him. (File)

“Charge-sheet has been filed against a retired forestor Raghubir Singh, son of Sandoor Singh of Sungal Morh, Akhnoor for getting promotional benefits by using fake graduation degree,” said a spokesperson.

A case was registered and investigated against the accused on the communication received from divisional forest officer Jammu. “Charge-sheet has also been filed against an employee of school education department Dhanvir Singh ot Paloura Jammu posted as Chowkidar at government higher secondary school at Bhalwal in Jammu for securing job by using fake qualification including date of birth certificate,” he said.

In two more cases, charge-sheets have been filed against accused Ghulam Rasool Wani of Budgam (presently Sidhra Jammu), Shamim Dar of Ladhu in Pampore and three more accused including two women for duping complainants of ₹24 lakh on the pretext of providing jobs to them in J&K Bank and SBI.