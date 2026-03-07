Cross-border arms smuggling module busted in Amritsar, 6 held

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police have busted a cross-border illegal arms smuggling module with the arrest of six people, including a 16-year-old juvenile. The recovered weapons include one .30 bore, one 9MM Glock, one .30 bore PX5, one 9MM Taurus and one 9MM Gretta, along with 34 live cartridges. (HT)

As many as five sophisticated pistols and a sharp-edged weapon were recovered from their possession, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

In a statement issued here, Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based arms smugglers through social media and receiving weapon consignments from across the borders via drones. “They were coordinating arms consignments on the directions of their handlers and distributing them across different areas,” he said.

Sharing operational details, Amritsar commissioner of police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said during patrolling and checking of suspicious persons, police teams apprehended Rohit Kumar, 18, a resident of Maqboolpura in Amritsar, along with one juvenile, and recovered a .30-bore pistol and a sharp-edged weapon from their possession.

During interrogation, the duo disclosed that the illegal weapon had been supplied to them by Karanbir Singh, alias Ajay, 24, a resident of Kale village in Tarn Taran, who was also arrested.

The CP said further investigation and interrogation of Karanbir led to the arrest of three weapon suppliers, identified as Jashandeep Singh, alias Giani, 18; Onkar Singh, alias Vansh, 21; and Akashdeep Singh, 24, all residents of Marri Megha village in Tarn Taran. They were found in possession of four more pistols.

An FIR under Sections 25 (6,7,8) of the Arms Act was registered at the Maqboolpura police station in Amritsar.

The DGP said further investigation was underway to establish forward and backward linkages in this case to dismantle the entire network.