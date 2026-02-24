Cross-border drug network busted, three held with 12-kg ICE & heroin in Amritsar

Busting a cross-border drug trafficking module, the Amritsar unit of counter intelligence (CI) arrested three operatives and seized 6-kg heroin and 6-kg of ICE (crystal methamphetamine) from their possession, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Monday. The drugs seized by cops.

Those arrested have been identified as Partap Singh, a resident of Sursingh Wala village in Ferozepur, Ajaypal Singh, a resident of Kohala village in Amritsar, and Jobandeep Singh, a resident of Khiala Kalan village in Amritsar. Cops also impounded their black Splendor bike (PB02FE1185) and a white Activa scooter (PB02ET8995) which were being used for transporting the consignment.

The DGP said a preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested persons, Partap Singh and Ajaypal Singh, were in direct contact with a Pakistan-based smuggler from whom they received drugs via drones in the fenced area of Atalgarh and Rattan villages in Amritsar. The accused were tasked with supplying these narcotics to other parties in the state.

Sharing operational details, he said officials had received specific intelligence that Partap and Ajaypal had recently received a huge consignment of drugs via drone and were en route to deliver it to their associate Jobandeep Singh near the cremation ground water tank in Padhri village. Acting swiftly, a police team from the CI wing raided the location and arrested the three suspects along with the drugs, Yadav said.

According to the DGP, further investigation is underway to establish backward and forward linkages. More arrests are expected, he added.

An FIR under Sections 21, 22, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Amritsar’s State Special Operation Cell police station.