Crumbling infrastructure: Now, bus stand bridge develops fresh cracks

Mere days after part of the Lakkar bridge sunk in, cracks and cave-ins have surfaced at the bridge built over the bus stand making for yet another risky commute in the city. One side of the bridge, which has government-allotted scooter market shops located underneath, has in particular developed an alarming number of cracks. Major cracks and cave-ins at the bus stand flyover are putting commuters at risk. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The municipal corporation (MC) had earlier covered the cave-in Lakkar bridge just three days ago.

The latest infrastructural breakdown has now left the commuters and shopkeepers worried for their safety.

Owners of the shops located under the bridge claimed that the recent cave-in developed a few days ago, noting that they had highlighted the presence of numerous rats below the flyover due to a nearby garbage dump. They had also flagged the cracks that began appearing several months ago, but the officials concerned allegedly failed to address the problem.

Sharing details, Scooter Seller Association chairperson Baljinder Singh said, “A few weeks ago, the MC installed a static compactor at the park, but there is still a garbage dump under the flyover, right next to the shops. The rats have been making holes in the bridge for a long time, and we have already informed the civic body.”

“We have rented and leased these shops from the MC, and it is their responsibility to maintain the bridge. I request the authorities to repair the bridge immediately as hundreds of people work at the scooter market, and this poses a significant risk to commuters as well,” he added.

Addressing the issue, deputy commissioner Sakshi Sahwney said, “I have already directed MC officials to investigate and determine the cause of the cave-in. I have asked them to submit a complete report on the incident.”

Municipal commissioner Sandeep Rishi reiterated that the officials concerned have been directed to repair the damaged part immediately.

“Authorities have been alerted, and preliminary assessments suggest that the damage could be due to structural weaknesses exacerbated by recent heavy rains,” an MC official said, adding, “We are aware of the situation and are currently evaluating the extent of the damage. Necessary repairs will be carried out as soon as possible to prevent any mishaps.”