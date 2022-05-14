CTU to have all-CNG fleet in three months
The UT administration has decided to convert all Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) buses from diesel to CNG in the next three months.
This was decided in a meeting of the transport department, chaired by UT adviser Dharam Pal. He directed the transport department to convert all local-route buses to CNG within three months. The move is in line with the administration’s policy to move from conventional fuel-based vehicles to environment-friendly public transport options.
CTU is also running around 50 electric buses in the city and is in the process of procuring 50 more.
Luggage space added on airport shuttle buses
For the convenience of passengers, CTU has made provision for luggage space in its airport shuttle buses.
Approximately 400 passengers use the service, which was launched on March 22, on a daily basis. The bus service, which starts from the Sector-17 ISBT at 4.20 am daily, completes its last run for the day by leaving the Chandigarh International Airport at 12.55 am.
The bus stops at Sohana and the Sector-43 ISBT en route. Timings of all eight shuttle buses, which ply at a frequency of 20 to 40 minutes, are in sync with the arrival and departure timings of various flights.
Chamba will be developed as heritage town: Anurag Thakur
Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said Chamba will be developed into a “heritage town” to attract tourists from all over world over and boost the local economy. Thakur said a heritage walk can be started by identifying heritage buildings in Chamba so that more tourists visit. Thakur also promised to promote the art, craft and culture of Chamba internationally. He also distributed sports kits.
Two Haryana men held for stabbing 22-year-old, friend in Ambala
A day after a group of men allegedly stabbed a 22-year-old man and The victim, Harshjeet Singh's friend at Ambala City bus stand over an old enmity, police arrested two of the attackers on Friday. The victim, Harshjeet Singh said he met his friend Sahil at the bus stand, when the accused got into an argument with them. Police post number 3 in-charge Ravinder Kumar said that an attempt to murder case was registered against the four men.
Khalistan flag case: Now, SFJ’s Pannun threatens judge hearing case
After a local court sent the man accused of hanging Khalistan flags outside the Himachal assembly complex to police custody,Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of the banned group Sikhs for Justice threatened the judge and asked hcivil judge-cum-judicial magistrate Shubhangi Joshito drop the charges or suffer the consequences. The accused, Harbir Singh alias Raju, was produced in the court of civil judge-cum-judicial magistrate Shubhangi Joshi.
27 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
The tricity recorded 27 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, up from 24 on Thursday. Compared to five cases the day before, Mohali found 13 people positive on Friday. But the cases dropped from 10 to eight in Chandigarh and nine to six in Panchkula in the same period. Tricity's active caseload stands at 180. As many as 84 people are still positive in Chandigarh, 73 in Mohali and 23 in Panchkula.
Missing man found dead in Bhakra Canal, four booked for abetment
Police booked four people for abetment to suicide after the body of a missing 63-year-old was fished out from the Bhakra canal in a village in Fatehgarh Sahib. In his complaint, the deceased's son, a resident of Mauli Jagran, said his father left the house on May 4 without informing anyone, following which a missing complaint was lodged. On May 11, his father's body was fished out from Bhakra canal.
