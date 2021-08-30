Curbing graft, jobs on merit my biggest achievement: Khattar

Haryana chief minister ML Khattar on Monday said that tightening the noose around corrupt practices and providing jobs on merit were the two biggest achievements of his government.

The chief minister, who was addressing a press conference on completing 2,500 days of two terms in power, said his government has always remained vocal about fixing accountability in the administrative process, not allowing interference of middlemen and ensuring people do not have to run from pillar to post to get their work done. “We have brought radical reforms to replace “right to corruption” with the right to service,’’ he said.

The chief minister said several digital reforms were initiated in each sector be it issuing change of land use, transferring teachers online, giving government jobs on merit, curbing frauds in distribution of public distribution system, pensions, stipends and subsidies being given to the poor.

He said that in a bid to eradicate irregularities in the transport department, the state government has launched ‘Operation Shudhi’. He said that good governance for him meant transparency and accountability in administration.

The chief minister said various initiatives and schemes have been launched for farmers’ welfare and an amount of ₹11,000 crore has been transferred directly to the accounts of about 50 lakh farmers under various schemes. He said various schemes like Mukhyamantri Bagwani Bima Yojana (MBBY), Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana are being run for the welfare of farmers.

Khattar said more than 82,000 youth have been given government jobs on the basis of merit. He said that ‘One Registration’ facility has been started so that the youth do not have to repeatedly apply for Group C and D government jobs. Besides this, a provision of the ‘Common Eligibility Test’ has been made to save the time of the aspirants applying and appearing for various government jobs, he added.

Khattar said the present government didn’t only made announcements for the sake of making political noise. “We have instead revolutionised the system,” he claimed.

“With the objective of facilitating disbursal of benefits to eligible citizens, the Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme has been launched under which, till date, about 63 lakh families have been registered,” said the CM.

Responding to a question, the CM said for regularising unauthorised colonies of Urban Local Bodies, a Bill was passed after which around 1,200 colonies registered themselves and those fulfilling the criteria will be regularised.