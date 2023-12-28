‘Custodial deaths’: ‘Justice will be done’: Rajnath Singh assures families of three civilians in Rajouri

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday assured the kin of three men who allegedly died in army custody on Thursday of completing the investigations and delivering justice to the aggrieved families within a month, said Mohammad Sadeeq, panch of Topa Peer village. He is also the uncle of Showkat Ali, who died in “custody”. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha meets the families of the three civilians who were killed near the site of an anti-terrorist operation in Poonch, during his visit to Rajouri on Wednesday. (ANI)

Three men Safeer Hussain, 44, Showkat Ali, 22, and Shabir Hussain, 32, of Topa Peer village were allegedly tortured to death inside Army camp of the 48 RR at Bafliaz on Friday.

Consequently, the army instituted a court of inquiry and has taken off duty three officers, including a Brigadier of the 48 RR. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have also lodged an open FIR under section 302 of the IPC against “unknown” accused of the army. “We were taken to Rajouri this morning where we met the defence minister. There were six members from the three families. The defence minister informed us that all our demands will be expeditiously fulfilled by the administration. He also assured to deliver justice to us by promising completion of the investigations within a month,” said Sadeeq.

The civil administration on Saturday had handed over cheques of ₹20 lakh each to the kin of three families.

The army on Tuesday handed over ₹10 lakh each to the three families via Brigadier MP Singh of the 16 RR.

“To our demand of lands (plots) to the three families, the defence minister directed the administration to identify the land at Surankote or Potha because now there is fear among the families,” said Sadeeq.

He informed that the defence minister also passed directions to the civil administration to expedite the files of three families for government jobs.

However, Sadeed and his nephew Javed Ahmed reiterated their demand of strict punishment to the guilty officers and soldiers of the 48 RR.

“We need justice. Why were three innocents tortured to death,” said Sadeeq.

“Those who lost their members, will they ever live in peace? Therefore, we want strict action against officers and soldiers involved in the torture,” said Sadeeq. He also informed that the five injured lying in Rajouri hospital have not been provided any compensation yet. “The five injured have been without any compensation since Friday. They will never be able to work like normal human beings again. We demand that army men, who did all this, their salaries be deducted for life and given to the victims,” said the village panch.