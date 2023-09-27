DA case: Former AIG Kapoor gets interim bail

Former AIG Ashish Kapoor has secured interim bail from Punjab and Haryana high court in disproportionate assets case registered against him by the state vigilance bureau. The high court bench of justice Anoop Chitkara passed the order acting on a plea from Kapoor. Detailed order is awaited.

His wife, Kamal Kapoor, represented him before the court on Tuesday as lawyers had abstained from the work. However, he would not come out immediately as he was arrested in another case registered on July 18 on allegations of assaulting and abusing a woman in a 2018 case. A video had surfaced in which Kapoor was seen thrashing a woman inmate during her police remand in a cheating case in Zirakpur police station in May 2018.

As of the DA case, he was booked on May 30, while he was is custody in another case. He had moved the high court on September 19 arguing that vigilance bureau while registering this case had not considered various legal entries of his and his wife’s income “intentionally”. Initially, he was arrested on October 6, 2022 in a bribery case. In this case, he has already secured a bail.

