DA case: Former minster Kangar submits property, income details to VB

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 30, 2023 01:36 AM IST

Former minister in the previous Congress government in Punjab Gurpreet Singh Kangar on Wednesday submitted details of his property and sources of income to the vigilance bureau (VB), seeking a week’s time to submit the remaining documents.

Faridkot

Former minister in the previous Congress government in Punjab Gurpreet Singh Kangar, who was a minister during the tenure of the Congress government, coming out of the Vigilance office at Bathinda on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
The three-time legislator from Rampura Phul, Kangar was quizzed for over five hours by VB sleuths at its zonal office in Bathinda during the second round of questioning in a disproportionate assets case.

Kangar was grilled for seven hours by the VB on March 20 after which he was asked to submit details of his property and sources of income in a week.

An official privy to the development said that Kangar has submitted some details of his property and sources of income. “He sought more time to submit the remaining details following which a week’s time was given to him. After receiving a complaint that Kangar possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, the VB had started the investigation and questioned him. Details of some properties have come forward during the investigation, so he was asked to present documents related to these properties belonging to him and his family members and income sources,” the official added.

After losing the assembly election in 2022, Kangar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in June last year to become the saffron party’s state general secretary.

Kangar was the revenue minister in the previous Congress government led by Capt Amarinder Singh. He was dropped from the cabinet in September 2021 by Charanjit Singh Channi, who succeeded Amarinder after he resigned as the CM following months of infighting between him and then PCCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

