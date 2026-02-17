Daily wage employees hold protest in Srinagar

Daily wage employees and casual labourers working in various J&K government departments on Monday held a protest in Srinagar alleging opaqueness towards the regularisation of their services. Daily wagers and contractual employees hold a protest march demanding regularisation of their services in the Jammu and Kashmir government, in Srinagar, on Monday. (PTI)

Scores of employees led by the Employees Joint Action Committee attempted to organise a protest outside Nawai Subh, where the ruling National Conference party’s head office is located but were forced towards the All India Radio office and TRC crossing after police intervened.

The protesters were holding placards urging the government to stop dilly dallying tactics and regularise the daily wagers. “Omar sahib, is it a sin to be a child of a casual labourer,” one of the posters read.

President of Casual & Daily Wagers Forum Sajad Parray said that gathering at Nawai Subh was to remind the party in power of their promises made in the election manifesto.

“The party won as it was granted the mandate of 50 MLAs by us (people) and gave it the respect it deserved but they can’t disrespect our grievances now. They should not force us to come out on roads or face batons,” he said.

He said that they are seeking the answers from the party.”What did the 4.5 lakh permanent employees and 61,000 temporary employees give their vote for?” he said.

The ruling NC had made a promise in its election manifesto in 2024 of forming a policy to regularise such employees, which as per estimates are said to be around 60,000. Around six months after coming to power, in March 2025, chief minister Omar Abdullah announced a high-powered panel headed by chief secretary Atal Dulloo with the sole motive to come up with a roadmap for addressing the issue of regularising daily wagers, ad hoc workers and casual labourers across Jammu and Kashmir.

In the budget speech of Omar Abdullah during the current session of J&K assembly, the CM acknowledged the “longstanding aspirations” of these workers but didn’t mention any forward movement on the work of the high-level committee.

“I assure this House that my government is committed to finding a just and humane resolution to this long-pending issue, and based on the recommendations of the committee, a structured and phased roadmap for regularisation will be announced in the coming period. Our objective is to ensure that those who have devoted the prime years of their lives to public service are given dignity, security and a stable future, within the framework of law and fiscal responsibility,” Abdullah said.

During the protest, Parray sought a clarification from the CM over his statement. “Whatever the suspicion and doubts we have, we want that those should be cleared,” Parray said.

“The CM made an announcement but we want a clarification. Will the policy give all the benefits which the permanent employees are getting or would there be a fixed pay (system) or only wage enhancement?,” he questioned.

“Is there anything in this policy on those who died during the service or those who have retired or are retiring? Also we want to know if it happens in phases, how many phases will be there and what will happen to those falling in second or later phases,” he said.