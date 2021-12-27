Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dalai Lama mourns fellow Nobel peace laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s death
Dalai Lama mourns fellow Nobel peace laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu's death

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Sunday mourned his close friend, anti-apartheid crusader and fellow Nobel peace laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who passed away at 90
The 86-year-old spiritual leader, Dalai Lama, wrote that Nobel peace laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu was entirely dedicated to serving his brothers and sisters for the greater common good. (REUTERS File Photo)
Published on Dec 27, 2021 01:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Dharamshala: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Sunday mourned his close friend, anti-apartheid crusader and fellow Nobel peace laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who passed away at 90.

In a letter to Archbishop’s daughter MPho Andrea Tutu, the Dalai Lama wrote: “As you know, over the years, your father and I enjoyed an enduring friendship. I remember the many occasions we spent time together, including the week here at Dharamsala in 2015 when we were able to share our thoughts on how to increase peace and joy in the world. The friendship and the spiritual bond between us were something we cherished.”

The 86-year-old spiritual leader wrote that Archbishop Desmond Tutu was entirely dedicated to serving his brothers and sisters for the greater common good. He was a true humanitarian and a committed advocate of human rights. His work for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was an inspiration for others around the world.

“With his passing away, we have lost a great man, who lived a truly meaningful life. He was devoted to the service of others, especially those who are least fortunate. I am convinced the best tribute we can pay him and keep his spirit alive is to do as he did and constantly look to see how we too can be of help to others,” he wrote.

“Please accept my heartfelt condolences and convey the same to your mother and other members of your family. I pray for him,” he added.

